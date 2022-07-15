Leslie Lowe
Isolated thunderstorms, breezy winds & hot temperatures will lend to elevated fire danger to kick off the weekend. There is a Red Flag warning for the Cascade valleys and Waterville Plateau from noon today, until 8pm this evening. Please pay close attention to current burn bans for your area. 
 
A quick hitting system could kick in some winds Sunday and Monday.  Otherwise, the weather looks fantastic so pack up the camper and head out for a beautiful weekend with plenty of sunshine and daytime highs in the 80's. 

