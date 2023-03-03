We will see several bouts of light lower elevation snow over the weekend, with the most likely chance being on Sunday and moderate snowfall for mountain passes.
For anyone set to travel or those in town for State B and traveling home, winter travel conditions are expected and drivers are urged to check with DOT before hitting the roads. Always a good reminder to fill up the tank before you hit the passes, pack your car with extra blankets, food and water in case of any slow downs and or closures. Valley snow will be lighter in nature, but depending on timing could make for some icy roadways as well.
We are expecting cooler than average temperatures and blustery, unsettled conditions through this next week.
Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s each afternoon with overnight lows staying in the upper 20s through the remainder of the week and into the weekend.