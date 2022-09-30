Leslie Lowe
After some patchy fog to start the day, we clear out by Friday afternoon, with daytime highs that will head up a bit into the mid to upper 60's and low 70's. 
 
High pressure builds in across the Pacific Northwest over the weekend, delivering plenty of sunshine and 70° temperatures that continue into next week.
 

