Leslie Lowe
It is going to be a warm and beautiful night for the Armed forces torch light parade Saturday evening. Sean Owsley and I will be emceeing the event, so stop by and say hello! 
High pressure dominates through the first half of the weekend, bringing potentially record-breaking temperatures as we shoot into the 90's Saturday. 
A cold front moves in for the second half of the weekend bringing a likely chance for thunderstorms on Sunday.  Timing of the front will play a big part in how warm or how cool our temperatures will be during the day. Right now, we are forecasting mid 80's. 
Behind Sunday's system we get a big cool down, with highs that will be closer to our averages in the low to mid 70's for the start of this next week.

 

