A cold front moving through this afternoon will bring wind gust of 30-40 mph and some light rain for the cascades. With the stronger winds today comes the threat of heightened fire danger, blowing dust and limited visibility mainly for the Waterville Plateau.
Temperatures cool slightly behind Friday's cold front to kick off the weekend, with daytime highs in the low to mid 80's. By Sunday, heat bounces back with temperatures heading back into the upper 80's and 90's.
Have a Great Weekend!
