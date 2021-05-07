Pop up showers and thunderstorms, breezy conditions and cooler temperatures expected for Friday, with highs taking a significant drop from yesterday's 80's into the upper 50's and overnight lows that will drop into the low to mid 30's.
Mother's Day weekend will start out on the chilly side, with start time temperatures Saturday hovering in the low to mid 30's and daytime highs only reaching into the low to mid 60's. Winds will remain breezy on and off throughout the weekend, under partly to mostly sunny skies with highs holding in the 60's through Monday.
We will see a return to sunshine and 70° temperatures by the middle of next week.
Happy Mother's Day!