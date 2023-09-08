Leslie Lowe
Get out enjoy the fair, a round of gold, a trip to the lake or a football game!  High pressure builds in delivering NICE weather into the start of next week!  We will see sunshine and daytime highs that will head into the 80's, with overnight lows in the 50's through the weekend. 
 
Although temperatures will moderate just slightly next week, we are still looking for beautiful conditions with highs in the upper 70's and 80's. 
 
Have a great weekend!

