Leslie Lowe
Mountain showers and thunderstorms will linger into the weekend, so keep an eye on the sky if you are headed to the Cascades, Northern mountains, Idaho Panhandle and Blue mountains. 
Otherwise, we are expecting beautiful weather for Hoopfest and Ironman, with mainly sunny skies and daytime highs that will be in the low to mid 80's. 
Changes arrive next week with lots of little disturbances bringing the threat of showers and thunderstorms to the area, especially on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.  Daytime highs are expected to climb into the upper 80's through the 7-day forecast. 
 
Have a great weekend!

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!