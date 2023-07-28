Leslie Lowe
Saturday, daytime highs pop into the mid 90's under hazy skies.  A quick hitting system Saturday afternoon will deliver the possibility for isolated thunderstorms in the mountains and pick up the winds, especially through central Washington. 
 
Dry, hot conditions combined with the possibility of lightening is always a concern for elevated fire danger.  The late afternoon/evening timing of this system will help decrease the potential fire concerns just slightly, however we still need to be mindful of current burn bans and the disposal of any lit materials such as cigarettes. 
 
Behind Saturday's front temperatures will cool slightly into the mid to upper 80's for Sunday and Monday and then high pressure strengthens, forcing daytime highs back into the mid to upper 90's through the middle of next week. 

 

 

