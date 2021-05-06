Weightlifter Laurel Hubbard is set to become the first transgender athlete to compete at an Olympics after qualifying for the rescheduled Tokyo Games due to a rule change, according to a report on CNN.
According to the Inside the Games website, Hubbard is pretty much guaranteed a spot in the women's super heavyweight category after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) approved an amendment to the rules because Covid-19 forced several qualifying competitions to be cancelled.
Hubbard lived as a male for 35 years, and never made it into international weightlifting.
After transitioning in 2012 she moved to a new level, finishing second at the 2017 IWF World Championships and winning continental titles and other elite competitions.
Hubbard won gold at the 2019 Pacific Games in Samoa, beating out Samoan champion Feagaiga Stowers.