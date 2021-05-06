Tokyo Olympics
Weightlifter Laurel Hubbard is set to become the first transgender athlete to compete at an Olympics after qualifying for the rescheduled Tokyo Games due to a rule change, according to a report on CNN. 

According to the Inside the Games website, Hubbard is pretty much guaranteed a spot in the women's super heavyweight category after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) approved an amendment to the rules because Covid-19 forced several qualifying competitions to be cancelled. 

The 43-year-old new Zealander has not been officially named to the national women's team that will go to the Olympics. 

Hubbard lived as a male for 35 years, and never made it into international weightlifting.

After transitioning in 2012 she moved to a new level, finishing second at the 2017 IWF World Championships and winning continental titles and other elite competitions.

Hubbard won gold at the 2019 Pacific Games in Samoa, beating out Samoan champion Feagaiga Stowers. 

 The IOC guidelines released in 2015 say and transgender athlete are able to compete as a woman provided their testosterone levels are below 10 nanomoles per liter for at least 12 months before their first competition.
 
In a statement, USA Weightlifting said it doesn't have any problem with Hubbard competing in the Games. 
 
"We respect the rules established by the International Weightlifting Federation and the International Olympic Committee for qualification and will be focusing on assisting our athletes to compete against all those who are qualified for the Tokyo Games," spokesman Kevin Farley told Reuters.

