To kickoff March we are seeing a nice mix of sun and clouds. This afternoon across the Inland Northwest we will watch for the chance for some spotty showers to develop. Breezy conditions could make things a little messy. Snow is continuing to fall for the mountain passes on the west side of the state. If you are traveling please check conditions before you hit the road. Heading into tonight we will look for mostly cloudy skies with temperatures dropping to the upper 30's after trying to hit the 50° benchmark.
Tomorrow temperatures are expected to be even warmer than today as they rise into the mid to upper 50's. Partly sunny skies should make for a nice day. However, the breezy winds are not going anywhere. In fact, for Spokane we will also be keeping our eyes out for gusts around 20-25mph. These gusty winds don't look to back down until Wednesday evening so get ready to batten down the hatches!
