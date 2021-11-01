Watch for patchy fog to start our Tuesday, with cool and cloudy conditions expected through the afternoon. Daytime highs will hover in the upper 40's and low 50's, with overnight lows in the mid to upper 30's.
Wednesday looks quiet, with our next system set to arrive Thursday. Thursday's system will bring a stronger chance of showers and the potential for mountain snow.
We could see a few spotty showers linger into the weekend, otherwise we will see a nice mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 40's and low 50's.