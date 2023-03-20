Leslie Lowe
Valley rain and mountain snow will continue throughout the overnight hours and into early Tuesday morning, before drier and quieter weather returns for Tuesday and Wednesday!
As this messy system tracks south,  a bit of patchy fog will settle in behind it Tuesday morning. Temperatures rebound, with highs expected in the low to mid 50's and overnight lows in the upper 20's and 30's. 
Our next system is set to arrive overnight Wednesday into Thursday bringing another round of valley rain and mountains snow . 
 

