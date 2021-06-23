KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - A welfare check turned pursuit Wednesday afternoon and left a deputy injured.
According to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, the deputy responded to the welfare check after a caller said a woman was slump over in her car near Beck Road and Prairie Avenue.
The woman was identified as 48-year-old Melinda Smith.
Smith said she was having shoulder pain and decided to stop in the middle of the road. EMS personnel determined she was not injured and did not need treatment.
As she was released from the scene, she drove away and then stopped again.
The deputy noticed she stopped again and attempted to make contact with her again. That is when Smith allegedly hurt the deputy and initiated a pursuit.
According to KCSO, the pursuit headed westbound on Highway 53 exceeding speeds of 70 miles-per-hour.
At one point, Smith slowed to a point that a PIT maneuver was initiated. This was partially successful, but Smith was able to regain control and drive away.
Smith pulled into the Boat Check Station near the state line at a high rate of speed where KCSO Deputies and one Deputy from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office were able to box her vehicle in. Smith rammed the patrol vehicles several times attempting to escape but was unsuccessful.
Smith was taken into custody.
The deputy was treated for minor injuries at Kootenai Medical Center and released.