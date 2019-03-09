SPOKANE, Wash. - A staple of the north Spokane Costco will be saying goodbye at the end of the month.
Archie Johnson has spent nearly 12 years at the Costco. He spends his days checking receipts, but goes the extra mile to draw a smiley face on every one, according to a Facebook post by Avista Utilities.
But at the end of March, Johnson will be putting away his highlighter. He tells Avista that his current 30-hour work weeks are wearing on him. The wooden block to prop up his foot and relieve some pressure on his back isn't quite doing enough for him.