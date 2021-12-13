Well-known Gonzaga fan hospitalized with COVID, wife says he is in ICU on a ventilator

SPOKANE, Wash. - Nathan Chase has been known by Gonzaga fans for decades.

KHQ first introduced you to him last year, as the man with no connections to Spokane other than a deep love for Gonzaga basketball.

Chase and his family live in Missouri and have commuted to Spokane every year and across the country to cheer on the Zags.

Late last week, Chase was diagnosed with a severe case of COVID-19. According to his Caring Bridge page that’s being updated by his wife, “things took a turn for the worse for Nathan.”

He was admitted to the COVID ICU shortly after arriving. Things seemed to progressively get worse and he needed to be placed on the ventilator to assist with his breathing. He still remains in critical condition.

Fans have been posting to the GU Boards their support. On the gofundme page, Robert Shared, “Prayers for Nathan and his family. Nathan’s story of how he came to be a Zag fan, his enthusiastic spirit and humor have provided me many smiles for many years.”

