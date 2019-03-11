Well-known Spokane man checks final shopping receipts before retiring from Costco

A well known north Spokane man is checking some of his last shopping receipts.
Archie Johnson started working at the north Spokane Costco over a decade ago and has become a staple in the community. Over the weekend he announced he will be retiring at the end of the month. Archie is known for not only bringing smiles to customer's faces, but also to their receipts with his signature highlighter "smiley face."
The 72 year old says his body is starting to talk to him and he's listening.
"I'm glad I could make the kids happy; that's my main objective, to make people happy when they leave so they'll come back," Archie said.
He says he'll be placing the cap on his highlighter for the last time at the end of the month.
Even though he's retiring, he wont be giving up that signature smiley face.
He says if you see him around town and have a pen-- all you have to do is ask.