Weather Alert

...SNOW TO IMPACT TRAVEL TODAY THROUGH MIDDAY SATURDAY... .A WINTER STORM SYSTEM WILL SPREAD SNOW ACROSS CENTRAL AND EASTERN WASHINGTON THIS AFTERNOON, REACHING THE IDAHO PANHANDLE DURING THE EVENING. WIDESPREAD SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES, WITH LOCALLY GREATER TOTALS, WILL MAKE FOR POTENTIALLY HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS TODAY INTO SATURDAY. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES EXPECTED. * WHERE...PULLMAN, COLFAX, ROSALIA, LA CROSSE, OAKESDALE, TEKOA, UNIONTOWN, SPOKANE, CHENEY, DAVENPORT, ROCKFORD, COLVILLE, NORTHPORT, DEER PARK, CHEWELAH, NEWPORT, KETTLE FALLS, SPRINGDALE- HUNTERS ROAD, ORIN-RICE ROAD, AND FLOWERY TRAIL ROAD. * WHEN...FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM PST SATURDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&