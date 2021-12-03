Police lights - Vault

WENATCHEE, Wash. - Students at Wenatchee High School will be attending virtual classes Friday while law enforcement investigates a threat they say has been circulating.

Wenatchee School District posted on Facebook that they will also change Monday's schedule to a late start and may not have after-school programs depending on the investigation. 

The cautious measures come a day after concerning social media posts prompted police investigations in Spokane. Police have since determined the threats to not be credible. 

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

