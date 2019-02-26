The Chelan County Sheriff's Office arrested an 18-year-old man who posted online threats towards Cashmere High School on YouTube.
On Friday, Feb. 22, a CCSO School Resource Officer for the Cashmere School District was advised by school staff about an online post threatening the safety of Cashmere High School.
A comment on another YouTube channel was posted saying "I was planning on shooting up the school." The comment was posted by Gerardo Tovar-Medina of Wenatchee, who hasn't attended Cashmere Schools for several years and never attended Cashmere High School.
The comments alarmed several students and staff, leading to a lockout for all schools in the district. Tovar contacted the school after hearing the incident was reported to law enforcement, and a deputy on the call directed other deputies to his Wenatchee residence.
Tovar was detained and interviewed, admitting to posting the comment on YouTube but stating his only intention was to scare people.
Chelan County Detectives served a search warrant on Tovar's residence. Numerous drawings and notes were discovered indicating Tovar had done research on past mass shootings. Detectives also found indications Tovar had either been planning or had a desire to commit a mass shooting at Cashmere High School.
Tovar was booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center for threats to bomb or injure property.