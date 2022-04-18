WENATCHEE, Wash. - Wenatchee police have arrested two suspects in connection to the shooting of a young male in east Wenatchee.
Police said the suspects fled on foot after crashing their vehicle.
One suspect ran downhill and into the Columbia River. Officers pulled them out of the water to make an arrest.
The second entered a home through an unlocked door and stole a bike to escape on. Police said they only made it one block before they were intercepted and shot with a taser.
The victim was taken to the hospital, no word on their condition.
Last Updated: April 18 at 6:00 p.m.
Police in Wenatchee are investigating after one person was shot Monday afternoon.
Police said they responded to the 800 block of Methow Street at around 3 p.m. and found a young adulty male with a gunshot wound.
Reports out of Wenatchee say police were chasing a suspect vehicle until it crashed and the driver fled on foot.
Lee Elementary School was notified of the situation and was placed into lockdown.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.