That thing's lucky they weren't armed.
When you come in on Monday and you're not feeling real well, does anyone ever say to you, "Sounds like someone has a case of the Mondays?"
"No.. No man," said Wenatchee Valley Firefighters, probably.
The crew paid homage to the beloved 1999 comedy film "Office Space" with the recreation of the famous office printer beating scene set to "Still" by Geto Boys.
We imagine their frustration really ramped up when the printer was displaying messages like "PC Load Letter" or saying "paper jam" when there was no paper jam.
Perhaps the boss was bugging them about the memo regarding TPS reports or needing them to come in on Saturday on Sunday to sorta play catch up, when they wanted to do nothing.
Regardless of what led to the frustration, the firefighters seemed to have chosen taking violence over a printer on the "Jump to Conclusions" mat, perhaps a better option than a banking scheme used in Superman 3.
In our opinion, the casualty of the printer isn't too big of a loss, as there could've been even more work for them if Milton were to set the building on fire over someone taking his stapler.