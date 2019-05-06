Three years after taking their spicy chicken nuggets off the menu, Wendy's will be bringing them back thanks to a tweet from Chance the Rapper.
The Chicago based singer/songwriter took to Twitter Saturday, May 4 saying, "Positive Affirmations for today: I WILL have a good day, I Will succeed today, Wendy’s WILL bring back spicy nuggets at some point please please Lord let it be today."
After an overwhelming response to the original post, the fast food restaurant responded to Chance's tweet by saying, "It won’t be today, but there’s always a chance."
The string of social media outcry didn't end there.
Just two hours after the original post by Chance, Wendy's posted, "Y’all keep asking, so here’s your chance. The people in charge say if you guys can get our tweet (this one right here) to 2 Million likes, they will bring SPICY CHICKEN NUGGETS BACK. Let’s freakin’ do this!"
By Monday, May 6, the post had over 2.2 million likes and over 400 thousand retweets.
Wendy's responded to extremely quick social media response by saying, "THIS IS NOT A DRILL! Spicy Chicken Nuggets are coming back! Y’all are crazy! That took like a day and a half! WHAT?! We don’t know when yet, gotta figure it out, but soon, and ok, LOSING IT RIGHT NOW THIS IS AMAZING!!"
So there you have it, spicy nuggets will be back on the menu soon. Oh, and Frosties are 50¢ right now.
Thanks Chance the Rapper, and thank you Twitter.