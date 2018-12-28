If you love Frosty's and giving back, Wendy's has quite an opportunity for you.
Wendy's is currently selling a "Frosty Key Tag," which you can purchase for $2 and allows you to get a free Jr. Frosty for the rest of the year. The funds go towards Wendy's efforts to find adoptive families for children waiting in foster care.
Wendy’s is billing the promotion as “a year of Frosty and a lifetime of love.”
Proceeds of the fundraiser will go to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption where the company has been helping children and families find each other since 1992.
You can stop by your nearest Wendy's to get a Frosty Key Tag, but you better hurry as the promotion ends on Dec. 31. For more information about the deal, click here.
All it takes is $2 to get the hook up on Free Jr. Frosty treats all year long. Get your Frosty Key Tag and help support the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. pic.twitter.com/vhOZJbeeD0— Wendy's (@Wendys) December 11, 2018