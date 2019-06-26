Wendy's Spicy Chicken Nuggets return
Wendy's spicy chicken nuggets are set to be back by popular demand later this summer after some inspiration from Chance the Rapper.

The fast-food restaurant chain says spicy nuggets will return to the menu following an over three-year hiatus on Aug. 19.

"The stars have aligned," Wendy's wrote in a tweet along with an astronomy graphic including the iconic spicy nuggets.

Last month, recording artist Chance the Rapper had started the movement to bring the nuggets back with a "positive affirmations" tweet.

"Positive Affirmations for today: I WILL have a good day, I Will succeed today, Wendy’s WILL bring back spicy nuggets at some point please please Lord let it be today," Chance wrote.

Wendy's initially shrugged off the request, saying there could be a chance, but then took to Twitter and quickly gained the 2 million likes requested to bring back the spicy nuggets.

Might as well call him: "Chance. Acid Rapper. Spicy Nugget Bring-Backer."

