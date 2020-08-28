Students have returned to Pullman for Fall quarter at Washington State University, but it appears an outbreak of COVID-19 has arrived with them and Pullman Police are getting proactive in containing it.
"We're doing what we can to keep Pullman safe," Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins said Friday.
Jenkins and his officers protect and serve the people of Pullman and that includes the students at WSU.
"We consider them residents. Even though they're here temporarily, they are residents while they're here, so they are part of our community."
But right now, Jenkins and Pullman PD are trying to protect them from COVID.
"We're not driving around looking for people not wearing masks and giving tickets," Chief Jenkins said of his department's focus on slowing the spread of COVID. "We've seen an increase in the number of parties that are being held in correlation with the increase in cases we're seeing in Pullman. Right now we're really focusing on parties. That's where we'll have the biggest impact on trying to slow the spread of COVID-19."
Whitman County is one of the biggest COVID hot spots in the country right now, according to The New York Times. The newspaper reported Friday, based on cases relative to population, Pullman sits at number 12 in the entire country over the past two weeks.
Even worse, Pullman sits at number two in the country among the fastest rising cases on a population adjusted basis after jumping from 7 new cases to 168 in a matter of a week, according to the paper.
The reason?
Class in back in session at WSU and with the Fall quarter comes an influx of thousands of students. On Friday, another 22 positive cases were confirmed in Whitman County, 16 of them within the age range of 20-39, according the Whitman County Emergency Management.
Though it's unclear how many can be attributed to WSU, the university said in a statement last week that the uptick has been traced back to off-campus gatherings, according to KOMO News.
And Jenkins added that the new enforcement of the proclamation isn't targeted only at students.
"There are some parties adjacent to campus along Greek Row, but we also have other parties on College Hill and other parts of our community. This is not just targeting students. We are applying this city-wide," Jenkins said.
While Jenkins understands students are excited to be back, he hopes they keep the rest of the community in mind when socializing.
"It comes down to being considerate for other people and being considerate for our community," Chief Jenkins said. "They (the students) are not the most vulnerable, but they can expose someone who is very vulnerable. I'm hearing from our residents, they're frustrated with the activity they see and hear going on on College Hill."
Many police department have opted for an "education over citation" approach when it comes to COVID restriction violations, but with an outbreak growing in Whitman County, and gatherings in violations of restrictions like large groups, no masks and no social distancing becoming more frequent, Jenkins is done with warnings.
"With parties, we know the information is out there. We know that people know what the requirements are," Jenkins said. "Someone that's hosting a party or allowing a party to happen and there are proclamation violations... the first offense is $250 and the subsequent offenses are $350."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.