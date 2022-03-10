KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - A recording obtained by KHQ appears to show a plan by Kootenai County Republicans to infiltrate the Kootenai County Democratic party by picking their own candidates to run for the Dem's precinct captain positions, and once that's accomplished, funneling fundraising money from the Democratic party, to the Republican party.
The recordings were taken by John Grimm, a republican in Kootenai County, who says he was being recruited to be the republican mole in the Democrat's party. In Idaho, it's legal to record someone without their knowledge, and Grimm says he was in Idaho when he recorded it. In the recording, Grimm is speaking with Kootenai County Republican Central Committee Youth Chair, Dan Bell. "Long story short, we want to take over the Democrat Party," Bell is heard saying near the top of the 30 minute recording.
According to Kootenai County's election site, there are about 70 precincts and most don't have democrats acting as Precinct Captains. Bell says the Republican party should strike now, while the iron is hot. "They've only got 6 registered right now.... we have 25 people already on the board... we're trying to get to 40." Precinct Captains are elected by primary voters and are part of both county and legislative committees. They have a lot of influence on elections, building relationships with voters and educating them on the importance of voting for one candidate, or issue, over another. The deadline to put apply to be a Precinct Captain is March 11.
Not only does Bell's plan call for Republicans to win Democrat Precinct Captain positions, he says they have a plan to install Dave Reilly as the Chair of the Kootenai County Democratic Party. Reilly ran for a position on the Post Falls School Board in November, but lost. At the time, Reilly was accused of making anti-Semitic comments on Facebook. "The guy they call racist, anti-Semitic, holocaust denier Dave, would be the Chair of the Democrat party," Bell says.
And Bell's plan also includes a plan to take money meant for the Democratic party and spend it on Republican causes. "He's going to take donations and spend that on conservative causes. And then, we'll control all their communications, their website, their blog, their social media, all of it."
Grimm, who again is a Republican, says he was compelled to share the recording because he thinks the tactics are underhanded. "My first reaction was, why are you guys wasting your time with this? We've got a mess in the county with unqualified candidates that they're supporting. And they're attacking the Democrats that really don't have any power anyway." Grimm believes that the recording will shed light on what he believes is going on with the Kootenai County Republican party. "I want to see the party turned around. I want to see the party thrive and grow. But I don't want to see them do it underhandedly. You screwed up. Own it. Apologize for it and don't do it again."
We did reach out to the Dan Bell for comment, as well as the Kootenai County Republican party chairman, Brent Regan, but no one has returned our calls. Regan did post on social media saying:
"It has always has been the position of the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee, and the Idaho Republican Party, that political parties should be free to select their primary nominees unfettered by activities of the other political parties. However, current and past notorious efforts of the Democrat party have been to aggressively advocated for Democrats to temporary affiliate with the Republican party for the sole purpose of influencing the selection of the Republican nominee for the general election. These ongoing efforts have apparently inspired the possibility of political retaliation directly against the leadership of the local Democrat central committee. I call on the chairman of the Kootenai County Democrat Central Committee, Evan Koch, to join me in a joint statement condemning ALL efforts by ANY political party to influence the selection of another party's nominees for any general election."
We reached out to Evan Koch, who sent us this statement: “The Kootenai County Democrats have never encouraged democrats to change parties.”
Listen to the entire recording here: