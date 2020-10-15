I found out Thursday that very few places can beat the beauty of Corbin Park on a crisp Autumn morning.
I also found out that very few places can beat it when it comes to a festive Halloween trick-or-treating event. In a typical year, thousands of costumed kids from all around town descend on the historic neighborhood as the 82 houses look forward to passing out a bunch of candy.
This isn't a typical year, however. It's 2020 and just like everything else, it's switching things up.
"Considering COVID this year, we're just trying to be responsible neighbors," Corbin Park HOA President Gene Brake said on Thursday while talking about the decision to cancel this year's Halloween festivities. "My mother-in-law, she lives over on Euclid and she'll routinely get 20 trick-or-treaters, while we have 2000."
Halloween is such a big deal in the Corbin Park neighborhood that Gene began reaching out to Dr. Bob Lutz back in May about what this year's celebration could look like with so many people expected to attend.
Brake said Dr. Lutz told him to keep checking back as the holiday approached. Dr. Lutz has said recently that while trick-or-treating are classified as high-risk activities, Halloween will still be able to proceed if people take the proper precautions like going in small groups, staying socially distant and practicing proper hand hygiene.
However, with Halloween about two weeks away, and no sign of the COVID spread slowing, after talking with the neighborhood, Gene and the rest of the board decided to pull the plug on the annual party.
The announcement was made on the Corbin Park Facebook page, certainly not to be downers, but just to give parents a heads up and time to plan on an alternative.
"We just wanted to set the expectation and be good neighbors with those parents who bring their kids here every year," Brake said.
That doesn't mean that some houses in the neighborhood still wont be handing out candy.
"In anything, you can't get eight people to agree on one thing anymore and there are going to be a couple of residents that still, that told me, 'yes, we're going to give out candy and we're going to try our best to do it,' but it won't be the same experiences families have had before."
The decision was met with some support and some commenters who disagreed.
"Sorry, frankly I find it a load of crap. An excuse," one commenter said. "I live by North Town, and a husband who is at risk, but still handing out candy to anyone who comes to my house!"
"Thank you, hopefully other neighborhood groups follow suite on this," another person added.
"Everyone has their own decision. We're certainly not going to say 'you're not allowed'. Anyone is allowed to do what they want to," Brake said. "We don't presume to speak for everyone. We just want to set the logical explanation."
COVID-19 has already put a halt to picnics, concerts and the horse carriage rides during Christmas, but Brake hopes they'll be back in 2021 ready to give out candy to some eager kids.
