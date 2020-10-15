Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...MOSES LAKE AREA, UPPER COLUMBIA BASIN, SPOKANE AREA AND WATERVILLE PLATEAU. * WHEN...FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM PDT FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...PATCHY BLOWING DUST WILL BE POSSIBLE AROUND MOSES LAKE, EPHRATA, WARDEN, AND ODESSA. AREAS NEAR FRESHLY WORKED FIELDS WILL HAVE A HEIGHTENED RISK OF REDUCED VISIBILITY DUE TO DUST. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...WINDS ARE NOT EXPECTED TO BE AS STRONG OR PRODUCE AS MUCH DAMAGE AS THE WIND STORM DID ON TUESDAY OF THIS WEEK. WINDS GUSTING TO 50 MPH OCCUR SEVERAL TIMES A YEAR ACROSS CENTRAL AND EASTERN WASHINGTON AND TYPICALLY PRODUCE WIDELY SCATTERED POWER OUTAGES AND BREAK SOME TREE LIMBS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&