On Monday evening the Totely 3 fire blew through this canyon just outside of Plummer, Idaho, leaving behind the remains of homes and charred forests.
"That's what's left of 65 years of hard work and dreams."
If you were standing here even a week ago you'd see Dallas Hutchins' home, filled with priceless memories and family photos.
Now, it's just a pile of ash and rubble.
"It was home. It's home. Everything I had that I cherished was here. I know I can't take none of that stuff with me when I leave here, but it's nice to have it while you are here," Hutchins said. "All your baby pictures, all your pictures of your family that's no longer here; you think 'well they're in there somewhere, they're gone.'"
Hutchins said the fire burned hundreds of acres in an hour, and he only had 30 minutes advance notice that his property was in danger.
All he had time to do was get home, grab an armful of stuff and some baby pictures, and get out.
"You hate to think you have to start over after you just retired and was hoping to go play, and now it's time to start over again," Hutchins said. "But we're not quitters, we're fighters. We're gonna keep on tryin'."
Despite the fact that he lived in a fire zone and knew the risks, Hutchins still never thought he'd lose everything.
That's why he urges those in a fire zone to make sure you keep all of your important documents and memories ready to go at a moment's notice.
"It's just so devastating when you walk back here and you don't know what you're going to do the next day," Hutchins said. "We're gonna rebuild, we're gonna survive. It's just… you can't explain to people what it's like when you walk up and everything you've worked for most of your life is gone."
Hutchins said his children have set up a GoFundMe, but he said he isn't worried about that--he's just worried about rebuilding.