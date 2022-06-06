OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. - On Friday afternoon, June 1, two homeowners learned firsthand the power of Mother Nature. A flash flood warning from the National Weather Service led to a mudslide in the Lightning Creek area.
According to Okanogan County Management Director Maurice Goodall, the mudslide came down the narrow part of the ravine and flared out, bringing logs and debris with it.
One home, on Bonaparte Lake Road was hit square by the slide, which was four feet deep at the time. A tree in the way was snapped in two and fell on a power line, which knocked out power. Goodall said the force of the slide moved several buildings by a few feet, and floated two cars down to the main road.
There was an elderly couple in the home at the time, but they were able to get safely out, with the help of some neighbors.
Goodall says a home to the north sustained some structural damage from the slide as well. There was a couple home there as well, but they were also able to get themselves, and their animals out.
Crews from across Okanogan County spent the weekend working to clear the debris and get power back on. Fortunately no one suffered any injuries.