SPOKANE, Wash. — Five days from the 47th Annual Bloomsday, city and local agencies are putting in hard work to ensure the race’s course is ready to go by this weekend.
“We’re opening up our front door to so many people and we want to make sure it looks good, it’s safe, and that we have a good event,” City of Spokane Spokesperson Kirstin Davis said.
For decades, Spokane has hosted tens of thousands of people as they take part in one of the biggest events the city has ever seen.
Before the gun goes off to mark another year of Bloomsday, there is a lot of work to be done across the city. Crews are out in the heat all week, putting in hard work and dedication to make sure each road part of the course is perfect for every foot that runs across them this weekend.
“We’ve been going around the route to get those potholes filled, and Wednesday and Thursday we’ll bring crews in early to flush and street sweep the entire course,” Davis said.
And it’s not just the course that’s cleaned up – the freeways that welcome those from out of town are also a top priority. This work is done by the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).
“We do typically like to coincide our second sweep of I-90 and the Spokane Downtown Core to correlate with Bloomsday,” WSDOT Spokesperson Ryan Overton said.
Litter is also being picked up along onramps by the Department of Ecology. Bloomsday flags are already hung throughout the streets of downtown. Riverside construction is buttoned up – it takes a village, but the Lilac City will be ready to host thousands of Bloomies by Sunday.
“We know how important it is to the community, and many of our city employees actually participate in the event, so there’s just an enormous amount of pride to make sure that we have everything ready to go as possible,” Davis said.