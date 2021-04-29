After the fourth motorcycle crash in less than 36 hours, Washington State Patrol troopers are asking everyone, drivers and motorcyclists alike, to be more careful on the roads.
The most recent crash happened Thursday morning at Pines and Desmet in Spokane Valley. Troopers say the rider was injured, but it doesn't appear to be life threatening. That's been the case for all the crashes this week, but last week a rider was killed in a crash on Highway 2 near Airway Heights. Troopers say he wasn't wearing an approved helmet, and that likely contributed to his injuries.
WSP Trooper Jeff Sevigney says there's a combination of factors that have led to this rash of crashes. "Warming weather has brought folks out on two wheels, but more importantly," Trooper Sevigney says, "we have inexperienced riders who are making mistakes on the roadway. And when you make a mistake on the road, especially on a motorcycle, things don't end well for you."
While Trooper Sevigney couldn't say, data appears to show that the COVID pandemic may have played a role in produced new motorcycle riders. Forbes reports that after the pandemic hit, motorcycle sales across the country began to climb, often at double digit rates. "It made sense on some levels," the Forbes article says, "since anyone returning to work or life in general was avoiding ride share and mass transit like the plague and many ex-riders suddenly rediscovered their mothballed two-wheeled conveyances - or decided to buy new ones."
Trooper Sevigney says riders need to seek proper training, be properly licensed and wear proper safety equipment. "Riding a motorcycle can be done safely," Trooper Sevigney says. "It just requires people to pay attention because things can change quickly and if you're not prepared you can find yourself taking a ride to the hospital.