MOSCOW, Idaho. - It has been one week since four University of Idaho students—Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves—were murdered while sleeping at college residence in Moscow. Some of the victims' families are now speaking about the impact of their loss.
“If everybody was like Ethan Chapin in this world, the world would be a better place,” said Stacy Chapin.
Stacy and Jim Chapin, Ethan’s parents, opened up to us about this terrible grief, and shared loving words describing who their son was.
Heartbroken, they sat side-by-side, facing the tragedy yet again that their son, one in a triplet, is gone forever. Killed violently, and taken far too soon—Ethan was not even 21 years old.
“We’re just trying to process it,” Chapin said. “It’s not the call you think you’re going to get.”
The call that came changed the Chapin family’s lives forever. The “comedian” of the family wasn't coming home for the holidays. Instead, his funeral is set for Monday, Nov. 21.
No suspect has been taken into custody, though the Moscow Police Department has been conducting patrols, interviews, and dozens of tips every day. Despite pleas from families and law enforcement, rumors are spreading like wildfire across the region and nation as communities speculate, waiting for concrete clues and answers, hoping to learn why someone would kill these four college students.
“The things that are being said are 100% not true," Stacy insisted. "There’s not drugs involved, there’s not some weird love triangle."
Ethan’s parents are asking the community to stop spreading misinformation, and to stop believing false rumors. The truth, they say, is these young adults were taken from this world long before they were meant to leave.
Ethan, they hope, is to be remembered for who he was—hilarious, loving, and always up for anything.
“You name it, he played it,” Stay said. “We just watched a thing from the university—spike ball champion, volleyball champion—he would literally play and do anything.”
Just a few weeks ago, Stacy and Jim were saying goodbye to their three sons at University of Idaho after parent's weekend. They departed proud of the children they raised, seeing them blossom while away at college.
“We pulled out of Moscow, and we were like, ‘We’ve done it, we literally have done it as parents. We’ve created three incredible humans, that will go on,’” Stacy recalled as she began to cry.
Stacy and Jim had that joyful thought as they left, not knowing they were seeing their son, Ethan, alive for the last time.
Ethan Chapin’s funeral is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 21 at 4 p.m. in Mount Vernon, Washington at McIntyre Hall. It is open to the public, but closed to media.