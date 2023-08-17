West Bonner School District

PRIEST RIVER, Idaho - The West Bonner County School District voted not to allow transgender girls to play against biological females in athletic events on Wednesday night. 

In a meeting on Aug. 16, the district voted to adopt Board Policy 3289, which claims that "girls have an equal opportunity to compete and excel in sports without facing inherent physiological differences that could impact the fairness of competitions." 

The district says this decision comes in their stand against overreach by federal authorities. They say they are firm in backing the principles of the Fairness in Women's Sports Act, first passed in Idaho. 

"By asserting its autonomy, the West Bonner County School District takes a stand against any form of federal tyranny that could infringe upon its ability to make decisions that are in the best interest of students," the district said. 

In a tweet from Superintendent Branden Durst, he says, "We will protect girls, even if it means being subject to a lawsuit. We won't back down."

This decision comes around the same time the Chair and Vice Chair of the district, Keith Rutledge and Susan Brown, are up for recall on Aug. 29

