A house on College Ave. was boarded up a few weeks back after more than fifty complaints. Neighbors say that's great, but there's plenty more drug houses just like it.
So why does it take so long to shut down a nuisance house? Here's what police the eviction process looks like:
First, neighbors have to call Crime Check about a house they think is a chronic nuisance. Next, police said neighbors need to follow-up with their C.O.P.S. shop.
"There'd be times where I sit on a house for an hour, two hours, just document the folks coming and going, car activities, people walking," Traci Ponto, COPS West, said.
Ponto works to find out who the owner of the nuisance house is, then the homeowner gets two weeks to reach an agreement with police. But she said that doesn't always work. So once again, the eviction process falls on the neighbors, who have to continue to call in complaints.
Ponto said she'll host neighborhood meetings for people write down statements about what they've seen, then the neighbors speak in front of a judge in superior court. After those testimonies, if the judge sees fit, it only takes a few days for the house to get vacated and boarded.
Ponto already handed out six nuisance notices this year in West Central Spokane, but she said in neighborhoods with a lot of rental units, the more nuisance houses you're going to see.