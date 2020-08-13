BREAKING: The West Coast Conference (WCC) announced Thursday that all fall conference competition is postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This is the athletic conference that Gonzaga University competes in. The conference said this decision comes after several weeks of discussion.
The WCC said it remains fully committed and continues to work with campus leadership on plans to ensure a safe environment for the men's and women's basketball in the winter.
The conference also intends to explore models for having fall sports compete in spring 2021. According to a release, the WCC strongly supports efforts to encourage the NCAA to have fall NCAA championships in spring.
This postponement does not preclude members of institutions from scheduling non-conference competitions for low risk sports in the fall.
Discussions about various scheduling models, gameday safety protocols and a timeline for WCC competition are ongoing and will be shared when available.
