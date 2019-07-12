Health Officials say a mosquito sample in Grant County tested positive for West Nile Virus, marking the first in the county and second in Washington during the 2019 season.
Grant County Mosquito District No. 1, which covers the Greater Moses Lake area including the Moses Lake Sand Dunes and Potholes, collected the mosquito sample last week. The positive sample was found east of Road C SE near the Frenchman Waste way.
“The Mosquito District will continue both aerial and truck mounted ultra low volume mosquito spraying throughout the district to slow down the progression of the virus into more populated areas,” said Ann Belchik-Moser, District Manager, GCMCD1.
The first positive sample for West Nile was recently reported out of Benton County.
No human or animal cases of West Nile have been reported this year, however the detection in the mosquito population means there is a potential for the virus to spread to humans or other vulnerable species.
Horses and birds are also at risk and vulnerable to WNV. Horse owners are encouraged to keep vaccinations on them up to date. There is no human vaccine to protect against WNV.
Three Washington residents were diagnosed with West Nile Virus in 2018, though two were infected outside of the state. Grant County had no human cases reported, though one horse was infected in 2018.
WNV is spread to people through the bite of an infected mosquito, and while the risk of getting it is low, anyone can become infected. People over 50 years of age have the highest risk of the illness. WNV is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental U.S.
The Grant County Health District offers these steps to protect yourself from/avoid mosquitoes:
• Stay indoors at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are the most active.
• Wear a long sleeve shirt, long pants and a hat when going into mosquito-infested areas, such as wetlands or wooded areas.
• Use mosquito repellent. Read the label and carefully follow instructions. Take special care when using repellent on children. Mosquito repellents that contain the active ingredients DEET, Picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus work best.
• Make sure windows and doors are “bug tight” and repair or replace screens as needed.
• Eliminate mosquito-breeding areas around your home by emptying or discarding anything that holds standing water—bottles, cans, old tires, buckets, plastic covers, and toys. Change water in birdbaths, fountains, kiddie pools, and animal troughs at least twice each week. Make sure roof gutters drain properly and clean clogged gutters in the spring and fall and fix leaky outdoor faucets and sprinklers.