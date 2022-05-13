West Plains businesses hope numbers will soar alongside aircraft during SkyFest weekened Everyone in the Inland Northwest is ready for SkyFest to get underway this weekend, but perhaps none more so than businesses in Airway Heights.

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Everyone in the Inland Northwest is ready for SkyFest to get underway this weekend, but perhaps none more so than businesses in Airway Heights.

"Whenever you have 80,000 to 100,000 people converging into a community, it cannot do anything but give an economic boost," Mike Losh said.

Losh is the CEO of the West Plains Chamber of Commerce.

He said he's not able to give an exact number when it comes to the expected economic impact SkyFest is expected to bring to West Plains communities, but Losh is looking forward to seeing people out at Fairchild Air Force Base and in local businesses.

"The restaurants, the gas stations, the grocery stores, hotel accommodations–everybody's geared up for it," Losh said. "We're excited about it."

Cassandra Jorges is the assistant manager of the Longhorn BBQ location on Sunset Highway.

"We're definitely hoping that we see that uptick," Jorges said. "Whenever there's that much traffic going through town we get excited for it."

Jorges said they've gotten a boost from SkyFest in years past, with people from all over stopping in to their restaurant.

"It's just exciting to hear there's going to be that many people, and I know that we're catering a few events out there so we're already seeing it on that side," Jorges said.

Fairchild Air Force Base contacted the West Plains Chamber Of Commerce and asked if they could help coordinate feeding the 1,000 or so people in a VIP tent at SkyFest, like pilots.

Losh said they were happy to step up.

"Between 38 and 40 businesses in the West Plains and South Hill donated all of the food and products for this VIP tent, so it was really a collaboration of our entire community and volunteers to make this come about," Losh said.

As thousands of airplane enthusiasts make their way out west this weekend, it's safe to say that area businesses are ready for take off.

"The more people we feed the better," Cassandra Jorges said. "Hopefully people will see us as they're driving by."