CATALDO, Idaho - West Shoshone County firefighters battled a massive house fire on Cataldo Gulch Road Saturday night.
The fire, which consumed the entire home, initially started as a chimney fire, according to the West Shoshone County Fire Department.
Crews arrived on scene to find the home up in flames. They went right to work, but faced a lack of water and freezing temperatures while trying to put out the blaze.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.