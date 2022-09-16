3-year-old from Millwood to be featured in Times Square

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - 3-year-old Aurora Nilles will have her photo on the big screen in Times Square this Saturday, our news partners at The Spokesman-Review reported.

Her photo will join others in a video for the National Down Syndrome Society, which will be part of an hour-long presentation. It'll be streamed live from 6:30-7:30 a.m. on Facebook.

Nilles finished up her first week of preschool at the West Valley Early Learning Center this week. Nilles and her family will be watching the livestream from their Millwood home.

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!