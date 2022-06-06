SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Days after the recent school shooting in Texas, that killed 19 children and 2 teachers, school districts across the nation are taking the time to reevaluate their security and safety procedures.
“Our principals principal, our teachers teach, and our students learn,” West Valley School District Superintendent Kyle Rydell said.
This is a philosophy Rydell lives by. And when he learned that the Kiona-Benton City School District in Southeastern Washington has been arming certain administrators with firearms since 2015, Rydell immediately said his staff will not be armed with weapons anytime soon.
“I don’t see anything in the near future for us arming any of our staff,” Rydell said.
The superintendent believes faculty should thrive at the job they were hired to do, not a job that carries a firearm.
And some local high school students have also spoken out against the possibility of their teachers carrying a weapon:
“They did not become a teacher because they wanted to have a gun. They became a teacher because they care about students, they care about our lives, they want us to grow and learn,” Lewis and Clark High School Student Carly Dykes said. “Mixing more guns into the equation is not a solution, it never will be a solution.”
Rydell is confident in the relationship the West Valley School District has with local first responders, as firefighters and police have a quick response time.
“We’re very fortunate. We have a resource deputy in our district, and we have two safety security officers, as well,” Rydell said. “Plus, we have fire departments, we have the police, within a quick response time to our building.”
Security measures are already being taken at each school in the West Valley School District, including limited entry points. Each school in the district only has one entry point, decreasing the likelihood that a dangerous suspect could get through school doors.
“We're verifying their information before they are allowed into the building,” Rydell said. “Every other door has an alarm system on it, so if that door is opened, that alarm goes off.”
When yet another mass school shooting happens in our country, Rydell believes reflection is the best way for school districts and members of the community to learn to be better.
“When you really look at the perspective of our students and our staff, that’s our future,” Rydell said. “They’re really in a situation to provide that foundation for those particular students, which then those students will turn into future teachers, future police officers...”
And the list goes on.
For now, the West Valley School District plans to trust Spokane Valley first responders, and will not be arming their staff.