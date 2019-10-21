SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - West Valley School District has sent out a notice to parents informing them of an incident where a man approached a female student.
According to an email from the district, the student was walking to her bus stop near N. Bessie and E. Cataldo on Monday, October 21, when the man approached her. He began asking her personal questions and the student reported the incident to school officials.
The man was wearing all black and was also wearing a black mask and gloves. The incident is under investigation.
The district recommended parents remind children of the following safety instructions:
- Use the "buddy system" and walk in pairs whenever possible
- Do not talk to strangers
- Do not get in a car with a stranger
- If you see something unusual or suspicious, tell someone
