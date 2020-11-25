Gonzaga Indiana Basketball

ORG XMIT: NAS105 Gonzaga forward Austin Daye (5) puts up a shot against Indiana forward Tom Pritchard during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Indianapolis, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2008. Gonzaga won 70-54. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

 Darron Cummings

West Virginia replacing Tennessee in Jimmy V Classic on Dec. 2, ESPN reports. Now, West Virginia will play No. 1 Gonzaga.

