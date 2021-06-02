West Virginia is offering guns as an incentive to have residents get their COVID-19 vaccine.
The incentive lottery program offers a variety of prizes ranging from cash to trucks and firearms, according to a report from The Hill.
Drawings run from June 20 to Aug. 4. During the June 20 drawing, the state will give away five hunting rifles and five hunting shotguns. In addition, there will be two brand-new trucks awarded.
One person will also walk away with $1 million and two people from ages 12-25 will be given four years free tuition to any college in the state.
West Virginia will continue to hold drawing for $1 million for the following five weeks and a grand prize of $1.58 million will be given away in August.