The I-90 westbound on-ramp at Hamilton St., also known as State Route 290, will close tonight so crews can install lane striping and new traffic signage.
The ramp will close tonight at 7 p.m. and won't reopen until Tuesday, July 30 at 5 a.m. The ramp will again be closed Tuesday night starting at 7 p.m. and won't reopen until Wednesday, July 31 at 5 a.m.
The striping and signage are a part of construction repairs to the ramp.
According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, the ramp was in a state of disrepair and required extensive maintenance. Crews are working to resurface the ramp to create a smoother roadway.
Construction is expected last through August.