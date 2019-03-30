Westbound I-90 on-ramp at Hamilton to close on April 1

SPOKANE, Wash. - Drivers who use the westbound I-90 on-ramp at Hamilton will need to plan a different route Monday.
According to Spokane County Public Works, the on-ramp to westbound I-90 will close Monday, April 1 so crews with the Washington State Department of Transpiration can complete bridge deck repair.
Travelers will have several detour options during the closure, but some will depend on vehicle height.
- Vehicles less than 14 feet tall can take the Second Avenue ramp down to Browne Street to access I-90.
- Vehicles less than 15 feet tall can briefly head east, exit at Altamont Street (exit 283 A) and then travel under the freeway and take the westbound ramp back onto the Interstate.
- Vehicles more than 15 feet tall must head east to the Third Avenue/Freya Street interchange (exit 283 B). Those vehicles then will cross Second Avenue and take the westbound ramp onto I-90.
The ramp is scheduled to reopen to traffic early this summer.