i-90 crash near wolf lodge

Update: The semi-truck crash has been cleared and westbound I-90 has fully reopened.

Update: One lane of traffic has been reopened on westbound I-90 as crews work to clear a semi-truck crash near the Wolf Lodge area.

I-90 was initially blocked westbound, but traffic has begun flowing back through the area.

Previous coverage:

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The Idaho Transportation Department is reporting a crash that is currently blocking westbound I-90 near the Wolf Lodge area.

wb i-90 blocked east of CdA

The crash is about nine miles east of Coeur d'Alene and is blocking the road between Alder Creek Rd & ID-97.

KHQ has a reporter headed to the scene looking for more information.

