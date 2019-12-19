Update: The semi-truck crash has been cleared and westbound I-90 has fully reopened.
Update: One lane of traffic has been reopened on westbound I-90 as crews work to clear a semi-truck crash near the Wolf Lodge area.
I-90 was initially blocked westbound, but traffic has begun flowing back through the area.
Previous coverage:
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The Idaho Transportation Department is reporting a crash that is currently blocking westbound I-90 near the Wolf Lodge area.
I-90 WB: Road blocked from Exit 22 - ID 97 to Exit 28 - Crossroad (9m E of Coeur d'Alene). Crash, Delays. https://t.co/JzXhZkBOyK— ITD (@IdahoStatewide) December 19, 2019
The crash is about nine miles east of Coeur d'Alene and is blocking the road between Alder Creek Rd & ID-97.
The Idaho Transportation Department is reporting a crash leading to the road being blocked on I-90 WB 9 miles east of Coeur d’Alene. This is near the Wolf Lodge area. @KHQLocalNews— Grace Chapin (@KHQGraceChapin) December 19, 2019
KHQ has a reporter headed to the scene looking for more information.
