UPDATE: 

According to Idaho State Police, westbound I-90 in Post Falls is reopen following a serious injury crash. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

According to Idaho State Police, they are responding to a serious injury crash on westbound I-90 in Post Falls. 

Police said people should expect delays.   

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Westbound I-90 at milepost five in Post Falls is blocked due to multiple crashes. 

According to Idaho State Police, traffic is being directed off the freeway at exit six and traffic is re-entering the freeway at exit two. 

Police are asking people to avoid the area. 

 

