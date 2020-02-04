UPDATE:
According to Idaho State Police, westbound I-90 in Post Falls is reopen following a serious injury crash.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
According to Idaho State Police, they are responding to a serious injury crash on westbound I-90 in Post Falls.
Police said people should expect delays.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Westbound I-90 at milepost five in Post Falls is blocked due to multiple crashes.
According to Idaho State Police, traffic is being directed off the freeway at exit six and traffic is re-entering the freeway at exit two.
Police are asking people to avoid the area.
