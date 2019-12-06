Update: Westbound I-90 has now reopened after a truck with an oversized load overturned near Wallace and led to hours of delays.
"Expect traffic to be slow moving as we work to get all of the Semi trucks and motorists that are out on the freeway moving again," Idaho State Police said. Thank you for your patience during this incident."
KHQ received multiple calls from viewers stuck in the traffic during the incident, with some reporting facing up to five-hour delays.
Previous coverage:
WALLACE, Idaho - Westbound I-90 at exit 64 and Wallace East is closed while emergency crews work to removed an oversized load trailer that fell off a semi-truck on the interstate.
According to the Idaho Department of Transportation, the roadway is still blocked while a crane works to remove the oversized load from the roadway.
Several viewers contacted KHQ and said they have been stuck in backed up traffic for hours.
There is still no estimated time for the roadway to reopen.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more info becomes available.
