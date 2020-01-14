02D431E1_F91AA7D5_CAM1 (1).jpg

Update Jan. 14, 2:30 pm:

LOOKOUT PASS - All lanes of I-90 at Lookout Pass have reopened after a semi jack-knifed on the roadway earlier Tuesday.

Previous Coverage: 

LOOKOUT PASS - Idaho State Police says a jack-knifed semi truck crash is crash on I-90 at Lookout Pass reportedly has westbound lanes blocked near the Idaho-Montana border.

02D431E1_F91AA7D5_CAM2.jpg

ISP is responding to the incident. Delays should be expected.

